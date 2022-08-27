Outlander, series six for Blu-ray and DVD this September

Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love continues as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America in Outlander, series six.

The sixth outing of the drama is available to own on Blu-ray™ & DVD from Monday 26th September and to Download & Keep now.

Based on the international best-selling book franchise by Diana Gabaldon, the sixth season sees Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) establish a home in the New World of North Carolina during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society, which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge, which they must defend, not only from external forces, but the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care.

Outlander: Season Six contains all eight episodes plus exciting bonus features, including three exclusive unseen Outlander Untold featurettes.

If Season 4 asked, “What is home?” and Season 5 asked, “What are you willing to do to protect your home?” then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created: when you become an outsider, or an ‘outlander,’ so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.

