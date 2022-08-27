Outlander, series six for Blu-ray and DVD this September

Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love continues as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America in Outlander, series six.
The sixth outing of the drama is available to own on Blu-ray™ & DVD from Monday 26th September and to Download & Keep now. Furthermore, there are lots of exciting bonus features, including 7 featurettes, 8 deleted scenes, crew commentary and bloopers.
Based on the international best-selling book franchise by Diana Gabaldon, the sixth season sees Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) establish a home in the New World of North Carolina during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society, which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge, which they must defend, not only from external forces, but the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care.
Outlander: Season Six contains all eight episodes plus exciting bonus features, including three exclusive unseen Outlander Untold featurettes.
If Season 4 asked, “What is home?” and Season 5 asked, “What are you willing to do to protect your home?” then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created: when you become an outsider, or an ‘outlander,’ so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.
Blu-ray™ & DVD Special Features Include:
Crew commentary
- Episode 1 “Echoes” Commentary With Matthew B. Roberts
- Episode 2 “Allegiance” Commentary With Matthew B. Roberts and Toni Graphia
- Episode 3 “Temperance” Commentary With Toni Graphia and Luke Schelhaas
- Episode 4 “Hour of the Wolf” Commentary With Toni Graphia and Luke Schelhaas
- Episode 5 “Give Me Liberty” Commentary With Toni Graphia and Barbara Stepansky
- Episode 6 “The World Turned Upside Down” With Toni Graphia and Maril Davis
- Episode 7 “Sticks and Stones” Commentary With Toni Graphia and Danielle Berrow
- Episode 8 “I Am Not Alone Commentary” With Toni Graphia and Luke Schelhaas
Deleted scenes
- Deleted Scene: Mourning
- Deleted Scene: Fight For You
- Deleted Scene: We Reap What We Sow
- Deleted Scene: The Ache Remains
- Deleted Scene: Famous Day and Year
- Deleted Scene: Don’t Come In
- Deleted Scene: A Jewel In The Crown
- Deleted Scene: What Are You Looking For?
Bloopers
- Blooper Reel: Cast Blooper Reels
- Blooper Reel: Dance Blooper Reels
Featurettes
- A Look Into The Animation: Outlander Untold
- Caitriona Balfe auditions with introduction from Maril Davis Audition Footage
- Sam Heughan audition with introduction
- Family Matters: The Ghosts of Trauma
- The Shootout At Fraser’s Ridge
- Outlander Untold: A Silkie’s Scars – EXCLUSIVE
- Outlander Untold: Creature Feature – EXCLUSIVE