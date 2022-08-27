What Would You Do if You Weren’t Afraid? asks podcast

From the outside, it seemed as though Michal had figured out life…

Oshman held three university degrees, she was an executive in leading tech companies and a devoted mother. But what no one knew was that she has struggled with severe anxiety and post- traumatic stress for most of her life. She never felt she belonged and was afraid of everyday life.

That was, until she made a life changing discovery. It was through her roots and the discovery of ancient wisdom that she crafted the solution to her fears and developed practical tools for life’s common challenges. In her bestselling book, ‘What Would You Do if You Weren’t Afraid?,’ Michal opens up to share her most personal and meaningful experiences. This podcast series brings to life the book’s ideas and solutions.

What Would You Do if You Weren’t Afraid? is a new podcast from Storyglass, hosted by TikTok executive, leadership coach and best-selling author Michal Oshman. Each episode Oshman asks her famous guests the bold, reflective, and important question – ‘What would you do if you weren’t afraid’?

We all experience fear. Fear of failing, of not being good enough, of not being ‘successful’ enough. But what if we were able to fear less? What would we do if we didn’t allow our fears to get in our way?

With 25 years’ experience as a leader in companies like eBay, Facebook and now TikTok, Oshman will offer you insights into becoming a stronger, more confident version of yourself. You will learn practical tools and techniques on how to become clearer on your unique talents, skills and strengths.

Through asking her well-known guests deep and honest questions about their professional and personal lives, you will learn to better navigate your own life dilemmas, challenges, and opportunities. These are stories about the big questions many of us face every day.

Episodes will be released weekly from 7th September 2022 on all podcast platforms.