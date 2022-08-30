S4C sponsored 2022’s Pride Cymru’s Parade

The event took place over the August bank holiday weekend.

S4C sponsored the parade at this year’s Pride Cymru marking the first time S4C have sponsored the event which took place in Cardiff during the August Bank holiday weekend. The sponsor deal marks the start of a long-term partnership between the Welsh Language broadcaster and Pride Cymru, in which S4C are pledging a commitment to improving inclusivity on and off the screen.

Nia Edwards-Behi, S4C’s Diversity and Inclusion Officer:

“We are very excited to be a part of, and support this year’s Pride Cymru parade. Being at the march alongside some of the people who make our content will help show our commitment to walking hand in hand with the LGBTQ+ community. It signals the start of a fresh campaign to reflect a diverse and proud Wales both on and off our screens. “It is also the start of an exciting new partnership with Pride Cymru, who will help guide us in our mission to ensure LGBTQ+ community are better represented.”

The event took place for the first time between August 27th and 28th since 2019 with the 2020 and 2021 events unable to be held in person due to Covid concerns. In 2019 the event proved to be a huge success when around 15,000 people took part in the vibrant and colourful parade. 2022 appears to have been just as much a hit with the community.

Gian Molinu, Chair at Pride Cymru:

“The parade is one of our highlights each year. We’re thrilled to have S4C on board as the parade sponsor. Their commitment to ensuring representation in their content and developing talent across different communities in Wales is inspiring.” “S4C’s public commitment to us as a charity and to the wider LGBTQ+ community is invaluable. Their contribution demonstrates that Pride matters, and that diversity should be celebrated within society.”

Hundreds of LGBTQ+ supporters have marched through the streets of Cardiff since 1985, but the parade has grown enormously, becoming a highlight of Pride Cymru since 2012 and securing a place as one of Cardiff’s most colourful events.

During the Pride Cymru weekend, S4C’s employees were seen to join in the parade on Saturday and supported the event throughout the day. The broadcaster also had a market stall stand in place.

To find out more about S4C’s commitment to actively support and encourage the sector to reflect Wales in its entirety, Reflecting Wales – S4Cs Equality, Inclusion and Diversity Strategy for 2022-2027 is available on the S4C website.