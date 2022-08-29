Amy Hart announces baby news

The reality personality announced the news on ITV earlier today.

Former Love Island contestant Amy Hart joined today’s Loose Women and exclusively revealed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Rason, revealing that she is now between 13 and 14 weeks pregnant.

Loose Women has followed Amy’s fertility journey every step of the way since 2019 and so she began the interview by saying: “I felt the only place to announce that I’m pregnant is Loose Women!”

She continued to explain: “It was very unexpected, we weren’t going to start trying until next year… I had my 30th completely sober – Amesfest. Stacey’s sister made me a cup so no one could see what I was drinking and everyone kept coming up to me and saying, ‘You don’t seem very drunk?’ “And I said to my best friend, ‘People are beginning to ask’ and she said, ‘Well, you’re going to have to do something then!’ So the Abba tribute band was playing Lay All Your Love On Me and I started crawling across the dancefloor, and nobody asked again!”

When Sam joined the ladies at the desk he said: “It was just such a shock, it was so unplanned, it just happened – disbelief really.”

The pair also spoke about when they told their families at Amy’s 30th birthday celebrations and how excited they all are. Amy also revealed that her mum will probably be at the birth, but that she wants a home birth with a birthing pool. And how she doesn’t like baby showers, so will probably have a Sip and See.

To date they have had an early scan and are due to have another one tomorrow.

When asked if they will find out the sex of the baby, Amy admitted: “No… I do surprises for everyone else and I ruin surprises that are planned for me! So this is the only surprise that I can not ruin…”

Asked whether she will still use her frozen eggs, she said: “No. I might need them in the future. It was never about not being able to get pregnant, it was more about the longevity of my egg reserve… If I don’t need them, then I’ll donate them.”

And Denise revealed that she and Amy had met up in Venice and they think the baby was conceived that night… Amy then went on to speak about their possible engagement:

“Next year is now completely a right off. We know we want to get married in Spain, we don’t want to wait too long and all the venues go very quickly. So we’re there on holiday anyway in September and so we thought we would go and look at some potential venues…”

She also added that she has told her boyfriend not to propose whilst she’s pregnant as “it’s the biggest day of my life and I want to be able to drink champagne!… I’m a control enthusiast!”

Loose Women weekdays from 12:30 pm on ITV, STV, UTV and the ITV Hub