UKTV Play to host free photography exhibition

UKTV’s free streaming service UKTV Play today announces a free photography exhibition in Central London.

Over 170 photographs from a range of talented photographers will be available to view for three days in October, free admission.

The pop-up exhibition celebrates commissioned photography for UKTV’s Original programming over the last seven years. From Big Zuu’s Big Eats to Bangers and Cash to Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, the space will host artwork from a variety of UKTV’s much loved programming, all available to stream for free on UKTV Play.

Attendees will also see a range of props displayed from Dave, W, Yesterday and Drama content and guests will easily be able to access information about their favourite programmes and prop through scanning the adjacent QR code via their smart phone. The link will take them directly to the UKTV Play site.

Andrea Amey, GM Digital at UKTV:

“We are so excited to showcase some of the beautiful portraits from the programming across our channel network, all of which you can watch on UKTV Play. This is a brilliant opportunity to see the shots as works of art in their own right, at size and scale. This type of Exhibition is so rarely seen and we’re delighted to offer a view to the public completely free for three days”

Stewards manning The UKTV Play Photography Exhibition will be ready to help guests sign up for a UKTV Play account via a tablet and answer any questions about the brilliant mix of content available on the streaming service.

A range of talented photographers will have their work showcased, including Simon Webb, India Whiley-Morton, Des Willie, James Stack, Kerry Spicer, Ray Burmiston, Shamil Tanna and many more.

The UKTV Play Photography Exhibition will be open to the public in London on Friday 7th, Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th October from 12pm-6pm. Free admission for all.

Location: The Stables, Unit X, 40 Earlham Street, WC2H 9LH

Dates: Friday 7th to Sunday 9th October 2022

Times: Open 12pm to 6pm

Tickets: Free Admission

https://uktvplay.uktv.co.uk/