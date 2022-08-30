Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 30th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, August 30.

Jada tells Janine they went too far but Janine brushes it off and continues to blackmail her.

Meanwhile, Kheerat offers to cover the cost of redecorating Jean’s room but Stacey declines. Kheerat decides to go ahead and do the job anyway, enlisting Vinny’s help. Things don’t go to plan and a paint fight breaks out between the kids, Eve, Kheerat and Jean.

After some advice from Eve, Suki knocks to speak to Kheerat but it’s immediately awkward so she leaves.

Elsewhere, Rocky gives Billy and Bobby advice about the women in their lives, giving Billy an idea to put on a Carnival themed party just for Janet and Honey.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Dan pales when Charles informs him that he has overheard Amelia’s plan to do a runner. He panics that she has gone through with it when a bus pulls away from the village.

Meanwhile, Manpreet is secretly filled with dread when Charles persuades her to attend a barbeque Naomi will be at.

Later, Naomi is annoyed when Charles meddles in her relationship with Nate. Manpreet puts her foot down with Naomi.

Elsewhere, Chas is ridden with guilt.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Felix visits DeMarcus in Young Offenders to deliver him his GCSE results. The meeting is tense as Felix awkwardly battles through the guilt of not visiting sooner.

DeMarcus notes that his dad has always run when times get tough.

The episode contains flashbacks of the two men as children, with DeMarcus remembering his childhood as he watched his dad leave and Felix back at the home with Cormac.

Later, Verity visits Felix to give him news on the progress of DeMarcus’s case.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm