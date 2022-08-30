Angela Lonsdale joins the cast of Hollyoaks

The actress will be familiar to regular viewers of soaps Coronation Street, Doctors and the drama Our Girl.

Angela Longsdale joins Hollyoaks as Gill – mother of Joseph.

Angela Longsdale:

“I can’t wait for the viewers to see this important storyline unfold over the next few months.”

Longsdale will first appear on screen as Gill when Felix (Richard Blackwood) and Scott (Ross Adams) turn up at her family home in search of evidence to prove her son, Joseph, is involved in Saul’s murder.

In the coming weeks, Angela will play an important part in the current knife crime storyline as Gill goes to big lengths to defend her child.

The storyline began earlier this spring when student DeMarcus Westwood made the decision of carrying a knife in order to protect himself from bullies. PC Saul Reeves intervened and advised him against it, and onlooker Joseph filmed the interaction. Later, Joseph fatally stabbed Saul, but DeMarcus is blamed due to the misleading video being leaked.

Angela’s first appearance as Gill on Hollyoaks will be on Tuesday, 30th August on E4 and again on Channel 4 on Wednesday, 31st August 2022. Longsdale is arguably best-known for her role in ITV soap Coronation Street where she appeared as Police Sergant Emma Taylor who married Curly Watts (Kevin Kennedy) appearing from April 2000 until September 2003.

Hollyoaks airs every weeknight at 7PM on E4, and 6:30PM on Channel 4