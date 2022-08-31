Best on the Box Broadcasting Sky

Bull returns to Sky Witness

August 31, 2022
Mike Watkins
No Comments
The sixth series begins tonight.

Back for the sixth run of episodes starting with tonight’s edition entitled ‘Gone’.

Michael Weatherly returns as the brilliant, brash, and charming, Dr Bull – the ultimate legal consultant and puppet master. Combining psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data, he has the ability to see what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses, and the accused tick.

In the season six opener, Bull and the TAC team must call upon all their collective experience to locate Bull’s kidnapped daughter, and the abductor warns them not to go to the police. As Bull works to build the most important psych profile of his life, he begins to suspect the captor is someone connected to his past.

Bull, tonight, (Wednesday 31 August), Sky Witness at 10 pm

