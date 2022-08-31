Bull returns to Sky Witness

The sixth series begins tonight.

Back for the sixth run of episodes starting with tonight’s edition entitled ‘Gone’.

Michael Weatherly returns as the brilliant, brash, and charming, Dr Bull – the ultimate legal consultant and puppet master. Combining psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data, he has the ability to see what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses, and the accused tick.

In the season six opener, Bull and the TAC team must call upon all their collective experience to locate Bull’s kidnapped daughter, and the abductor warns them not to go to the police. As Bull works to build the most important psych profile of his life, he begins to suspect the captor is someone connected to his past.

Bull, tonight, (Wednesday 31 August), Sky Witness at 10 pm