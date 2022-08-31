Lorraine Kelly urges us all to invest in more ‘me time’ this September

What does September mean to you? Back to school, back to work? But what about back to me?

When did you last take time out for yourself? Do you wish you could hit that pause button and slow life down a little bit? This September host Lorraine Kelly returns to our screens with a brand new series, Me Time which will show the nation why just 20 minutes of time to yourself each day will work wonders for your physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Lorraine Kelly:

“I think we’re all guilty of putting ourselves at the bottom of a very long list. We put our children, partners and pets; family, friends and colleagues first – but sometimes we all need to have a bit of Me Time and not to feel guilty about it. If we don’t find time to take care of ourselves, we won’t be able to look after everyone else.”

Through tuning into the show each weekday from 9 am, Lorraine and the team will endeavour to epitomise that all-important Me Time and provide viewers at home with an entire hour at the beginning of the day that’s for them alone – whether you’ve just finished the school run, are having breakfast or tuning in just before starting your working day. An all-important moment of escapism – hoping to inform, entertain and provide a bit of fun.

Whether it’s putting everyone else first or having a never-ending to-do list, now’s the time for a bit more Me Time. Let’s get rid of the guilt attached to spending time on ourselves. In her Me Time mission, Lorraine will be accompanied by a team of experts – Dr Amir Khan, providing insight into the health benefits and presenter Helen Skelton who as a single working mum of three children, knows all too well how difficult it can be to find that work-life balance whilst also achieving your goals.

Having asked viewers to get in touch if they need help prioritising Me Time, the Lorraine cameras will follow two lucky people as they start making time for themselves, and uncover how their health has improved as a result.

Lorraine Kelly:

“Whether it’s just a five minute coffee, reading a magazine or checking instagram, a bit of gardening if you are lucky enough to have one, or watching your favourite TV show. Even five minutes will make a difference.”

Lorraine’s Me Time starts Wednesday 7th September from 9am on ITV & ITV Hub