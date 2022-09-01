More naked dating for Channel 4

The bare-all dating show, with very little match-making success, is back…

The dating show that dares to bare all is back for a new series, more bronzed, bulked and buffed than ever!

In a time when serial swipers are at a stalemate, the show is here to help sassy singletons avoid the pitfalls of fake profiles and fancy filters by choosing their perfect partner based solely on the power of Naked Attraction.

In tonight’s opening episode first into the studio is 36-year-old Rara from Herefordshire. This fetish model is sick of being tied up in someone else’s fantasy and instead hopes that Naked Attraction can whip her up the perfect partner for a good cuddle on the couch.

Also this evening Channel 4 viewers can have a good look at 27-year-old trans man Zeus from Norwich. Zeus is also bisexual and only just dipping his toe into the dating scene, looking for that special someone to go on his journey with him. And, as a self-confessed nerd, if they’re also into Dungeons & Dragons then it could be a win-win.

Naked Attraction, Channel 4, 10 pm