Pick of the Plots: Thursday 1st September

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, September 1.

Dana is unaware of the surprise party and worries about her father’s behaviour, which leads her to try to defer her university placement despite Bobby’s reassurances.

Later, Dana reluctantly follows Harvey into Peggy’s and as she reveals she’s not going to university, everyone jumps out and surprises her.

Meanwhile, with their wedding looming, Kat warns Phil to get Keeble off his case. Phil meets with Dodge and gets some information on Keeble, before advising him to leave the country.

Later, Keeble lets Phil know that she is on to him, but she is taken aback when he reveals he knows that she has an ulterior motive.

Keeble hands Phil a photo of someone and demands information on them otherwise he’ll be back in prison.

Elsewhere, Kheerat tells Stacey his issues with Ravi and Stacey later gets what he means as Ravi tries to charm her.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Harriet is shocked when Dan instinctively goes to kiss her. Realising Dan likes her, Harriet’s awkward and leaves as Dan is left kicking himself.

Meanwhile, Nicola is spooked when she recognises Naomi’s voice and trainers from the day of her attack.

Elsewhere, Charity and Mack’s foray into meditation is disastrous as they ditch the session, laughing as they do.

As they start to kiss, Charity worries that they haven’t been intimate since they lost the baby. Pouncing on the opportunity, Mack shares that he wants to try for another baby. When Charity storms off, Mack knows he has mucked it up.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

The McQueens are back to their usual antics when they plan to open an underground bar as a new speakeasy. Sally is concerned about John Paul, but he encourages his family to go ahead with the plan.

Grace distracts herself by planning another themed night at The Loft, and unknowingly gives Nana an idea too.

Meanwhile, Vicky overhears Maxine and Scott talking about Joseph cheating on her, but the real shocker is that she already knows about his infidelity.

Maxine admits to Vicky that they’re suspicious of Joseph’s involvement with Saul’s death and convinces her to give them the password to his hidden phone. She reluctantly agrees. Felix gets closer to finding out the truth, but as they reach a dead end, Zoe enlists Sam’s help.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm