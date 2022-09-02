The BBC catch up with The Osbournes

Over twenty years ago, the Osbourne family left Britain for a life in the states and became the globe’s most iconic reality TV family when they threw open their doors of their LA home and let the world in.

Cameras captured Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack sharing their bizarre and hilarious life in the fly-on-the-wall show The Osbournes. Now, the musical family are returning to their family home in the UK, pretty much as they left it all those years ago.



Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries:

“I’m delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the UK.”

Expectation will produce the ten-part series of thirty-minute episodes for BBC One and iPlayer, Home to Roost will document Ozzy and Sharon’s journey back to Britain, alongside Kelly and Jack’s efforts to support them, as they attempt to re-start their lives in rural Buckinghamshire.

The series will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet – with everything from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour, and of course the big move itself. This will be a genuine portrait, showing Sharon and Ozzy as they face up to illness and the challenges of getting older, but with the usual Osbourne eccentricities, humour, warmth and love.