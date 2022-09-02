Vicky McClure and grandad Ralph reflect on WWII for ITV

Vicky McClure: My Grandad’s War is to relive one of the most momentous chapters of World War II.

Vicky McClure:

“My Grandad is a real character and I can’t wait for everyone to meet him. He’s a legend in my eyes and what he achieved in the Royal Navy should be celebrated. This programme gave me an opportunity to spend time with him, learn from him and get a real glimpse into the courageous events of the Normandy Landings.”

Ralph McClure is a World War II hero. The 97-year-old Royal Navy veteran helped to invade France during the Normandy Landings – one of the most pivotal and dangerous operations in wartime Britain.

In this one-off special, Vicky will trace her Grandad’s extraordinary story, talking in depth to him at home in Nottingham and then heading back to the Normandy shore to retrace his very personal journey. Vicky will reunite her Grandad with surviving friends from the war, understanding the incredible sacrifice these men made.

Ralph will also show his granddaughter the ropes aboard the last remaining WWII landing craft, one of the ships which helped win the war. Candid, personal and touching, ITV viewers will get a rare opportunity to see actor Vicky behind-the-scenes, as she celebrates her ‘legend’ of a Grandad and pays tribute to one of our war heroes.