Glasgow: the most expensive UK city to eat Chicken Tikka Masala…

September 2, 2022
Vivian Summers
…Leeds is the cheapest.

The study revealed Leeds as the most affordable city to eat Chicken Tikka Masala, with an average price of £6.90.  Leicester came in second with the average cost of £7.27. Leeds also offers the cheapest Chicken Tikka Masala for £3.50 and the priciest being £9.95.

Cardiff takes the third most affordable city to eat with an average price of £7.56. Fourth place goes to Hull with an average price of £7.77. Surprisingly, London is the fifth most affordable city when it comes to this beloved meal with an average price of £7.87.

The infamous title of the most expensive UK city to eat goes to Glasgow with an average cost of £12.07. The priciest Chicken Tikka Masala in Glasgow is £13.95.

The study by Diggity Marketing examined top restaurants in 17 biggest cities in the UK ranking on Google for the term ‘best chicken tikka masala’. The analysis done by DiggityMarketing.com was based on factors such as the average rating by Google users, as well as the prices in those restaurants.

City

Average Price

Glasgow

£12.07

Edinburgh

£11.27

Belfast

£11.21

Bristol

£10.45

Nottingham

£10.08

Manchester

£9.64

Plymouth

£9.48

Aberdeen

£9.18

Birmingham

£9.02

Sheffield

£8.71

Liverpool

£8.52

Southampton

£8.09

London

£7.87

Hull

£7.77

Cardiff

£7.56

Leicester

£7.27

Leeds

£6.90
