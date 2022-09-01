More classic Aussie drama coming your way

Via Vision Entertainment will be releasing the complete fifth season of Sons & Daughters on DVD on the 5th October.

In this edition, the scheming Alison Carr (Belinda Giblin) tries to conceal the fact that she’s really Patricia Palmer and struggles to prove that she isn’t a murderer. Alison has another fight for survival on her hands when she’s involved in a horrific plane crash.

Wayne Hamilton (Ian Rawlings) unwittingly marries his half-sister Mary (Tessa Humphries), but his life takes an equally dramatic turn when he learns that he could develop Huntington’s Disease. Craig Maxwell (Jared Robinson) blows into town searching for his mother, a con-woman called Ruby Hawkins, who turns out to be Beryl Palmer’s (Leila Hayes) doppelganger. Craig will end up in the frame for murder when Ruby is bludgeoned to death in a frenzied hammer attack.

Caroline Morrell (Abigail) reveals that she was molested by one of the screws whilst she was in prison, and she decides to go on the game in order to find her missing daughter Amanda who is rumoured to be working as a prostitute to finance a dope habit.

A terrifying car accident will leave Gordon Hamilton (Brian Blain) with memory loss and his wife Barbara (Cornelia Frances) with horrific facial disfigurements. Meanwhile former bordello madam May Walters (Georgie Sterling) rents a room at the boarding house to two dangerous criminals leading to a terrifying hostage situation, and Janice Reid (Rima Te Wiata) is convinced that her Aunt Fiona is turning the place back into a knocking shop. Meanwhile Owen Brooke (Greg Bepper) is horrified to learn that his socialite mother once worked as a prostitute, and Fiona Thompson (Pat McDonald) is electrocuted by a vacuum cleaner which has been deliberately sabotaged.

David Palmer (Tom Richards) faces a catalogue of disasters. His truck is stolen and destroyed, he is forced to work as a garbage collector when his market garden is trashed, and he faces a grim future with Alison Carr when they are deliberately locked into a walk-in freezer.

Familiar faces appearing in these episodes include Judy Nunn and Norman Coburn from Home & Away; Sally Tayler and Willie Fennell from The Young Doctors; Annie Jones, Craig McLachlan and Terence Donovan from Neighbours; Carole Skinner from Prisoner; Nick Tate from Space: 1999; Peter Mochrie from The Restless Years; Lisa Crittenden from Shortland Street; singer Normie Rowe; and Denise Roberts from GP.

Volume 9 of the Grace Gibson Radio Classics: Crime and Mystery series of releases is now available for purchase on CD, USB or as a digital download.

In this volume we are treated to six episodes of classic radio serials from the 1950s and early 1960s which have been languishing unheard in the archives for decades. First up we have an edition of The Creaking Door in which Mr Nemo (Moray Powell) introduces edge of the seat stories of mystery and the supernatural. There’s an episode of The Concrete Jungle which presented stories about the people who resided in the city, but as we often found out their dreams didn’t always live up to the reality of their lives.

In Dangerous Assignment our hero Steve Mitchell (Lloyd Berrell) carries out another dicey government mission in his continuing war against the enemies of freedom, and in Number Please writer Lindsay Hardy stresses the importance of dialling the correct telephone number and of getting your facts straight in an episode titled The Puppet Murder House. In Shadow of Fate more ordinary people perform extraordinary actions after finding themselves caught up in totally unexpected situations, and there’s an unusual case of suicide by murder in the selected episode of Time To Tell from 1957.

