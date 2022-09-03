BBC Broadcasting

BBC Two highlight Burghley Horse Trials

September 3, 2022
James Ryder
No Comments
Burghley Horse Trials 2022 returns to BBC Two.

Clare Balding presents the action, with commentary from Nick Luck and Tina Cook as coverage returns to television screens.

It’s a welcome return to one of the biggest events in the Eventing calendar as the Burghley Horse Trials takes place for the first time since 2019 after two years lost to the Covid pandemic.

This year’s winner will be looking to join a list featuring the all-time greats of the sport, including Mark Todd, Andrew Nicholson and William Fox-Pitt.

Burghley Horse Trials, Sunday, 2 pm, BBC Two.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

BBC Broadcasting

BBC return to Glasgow’s Central Station

September 4, 2022
Doug Lambert
Broadcasting Channel 5

Channel 5 look at ‘The Great Smog’ of 1952

September 4, 2022
Shaun Linden
Broadcasting Channel 4

Celebrity SAS returns with 14 new showbiz recruits

September 4, 2022
Neil Lang
Broadcasting Sky

Matt Lucas and Elis James’ Fantasy Football League welcomes star names

September 3, 2022
Doug Lambert