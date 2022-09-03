BBC Two highlight Burghley Horse Trials

Burghley Horse Trials 2022 returns to BBC Two.

Clare Balding presents the action, with commentary from Nick Luck and Tina Cook as coverage returns to television screens.

It’s a welcome return to one of the biggest events in the Eventing calendar as the Burghley Horse Trials takes place for the first time since 2019 after two years lost to the Covid pandemic.

This year’s winner will be looking to join a list featuring the all-time greats of the sport, including Mark Todd, Andrew Nicholson and William Fox-Pitt.

Burghley Horse Trials, Sunday, 2 pm, BBC Two.