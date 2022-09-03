Matt Lucas and Elis James’ Fantasy Football League welcomes star names

Fantasy Football League is back, this time on Sky.

As the 2022 summer transfer window closes, Sky confirmed the all-new line up joining hosts Matt Lucas and Elis James on the Fantasy Football League sofa each week. Across the sixteen episodes, comedian and football fanatic Andrew Mensah will be joining Matt and Elis, overseeing the celebrity league and sharing weekly comedy highlights from the world of football.

Each week, a pair of celebrity guest managers will join to chat about the week in football and share their fantasy teams from the digital dugout. Well-known faces lined up to appear on the new series include Succession’s Brian Cox, Jennifer Saunders, Tom Grennan, Roman Kemp, Sir Trevor MacDonald, AJ Tracey, Sam Quek, Sir Mo Farah and many more.

Fantasy Football League will delight fans old and new as it honours the format of the cult original series, with Matt and Elis combing over the week’s news for hilarious clips and anecdotes, as well as the return of the much-loved Phoenix from The Flames segment – where a famous moment from footballing history will be recreated with some very well-known faces…

The full list of celebrity guest managers appearing in the series includes AJ Tracey, Guz Khan, Roman Kemp, Sir Mo Farah, Sir Trevor McDonald, Brian Cox, Russell Howard, Chris McCausland, Tom Grennan, Doc Brown, Gabby Logan, Jennifer Saunders, Maisie Adam, Sam Quek, Rachel Riley, Jaime Winstone, Sally Lindsay and Lady Leshurr.

To join in and compete with the celebrity guest managers each week, sign up to the league using code HFYXTQ via the official Fantasy Premier League app – find more information on the website.

Fantasy Football League airs exclusively on Sky Max and streaming service NOW from 29 September.