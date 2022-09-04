Celebrity SAS returns with 14 new showbiz recruits

The show that celebs sign up for a brutal time physically and mentally returns…

The brand-new series sees fourteen celebrity recruits face the toughest course to date, played out in the unforgiving and epic terrain of the Jordanian desert.

Recruits are tested to their physical and psychological limits by the DS, an elite team of ex-special forces operators from the UK and USA, in a condensed version of special forces selection.

There will be no cushy treatment for the celebs as they leave their glamorous lives for one of the harshest training environments on the planet.

The celeb line-up features former EastEnders’ regular Maisie Smith (21) and ex-Brookside performer Jennifer Ellison (39), TV personality and entrepreneur Calum Best (41), Olympic medallist Fatima Whitbread MBE (61), reality TV stars Pete Wicks (33) and Ferne McCann (32), ex-footballer and philanthropist Ashley Cain (31), influencer Amber Gill (25), professional dancer AJ Pritchard (27), professional dancer and TV personality Curtis Pritchard (26), Olympic sprinter Dwain Chambers (44), taekwondo Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones (29), professional boxer Shannon Courtenay (29), and Paralympic high jumper Jonathan Broom-Edwards MBE (34).

In the first episode, the recruits face an intense start to the course, crawling through sand in the blistering 40-degree heat, before facing every desert soldier’s worst nightmare – a gas attack.

Reality TV star Pete Wicks’ usual lifestyle of partying and cigarettes sees him struggle, while 61-year-old Olympian Fatima Whitbread, the oldest recruit in the show’s history, impresses the DS.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Channel 4, 9 pm, September 4th.