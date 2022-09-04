BBC return to Glasgow’s Central Station

BBC Scotland returns to Glasgow’s busiest station this week.

BBC Scotland’s Inside Central Station returns for a fourth series. The documentary is back and Scotland’s busiest station faces new challenges, as a huge upgrade is underway and staff cope with crowds during a busy spring in Glasgow.

Big changes are happening at Glasgow Central, with the beginning of a huge multi-million-pound engineering renovation across the Argyll line.

This brings with it challenges for passengers and staff alike, as the station’s low level closes for 8 weeks meaning more footfall on the upper level of the station which General Manager, Kat and her team manage to keep passengers moving. The renovations reveal relics of the past in Anderson Station which historian buff and Tour Guide, Paul investigates with ex-railwayman and historian, Jim. Meanwhile fellow tour guide Jackie looks for some pieces with the wow factor for the Glasgow Central Museum to fill the void of the Victorian platform being closed during her fully booked tours.

Since the Ukraine war began, staff at Central make preparations for a possible influx of refugees through the station. They welcome the first Ukrainian family to arrive on a train from Stranraer who are passing through Glasgow to London, to make sure they make their connection.

A Scotland game at Hampden sees the concourse flooded by football fans during rush hour but there are not enough trains. It’s up to Station Team Manager, John to get everyone moving so they reach the game on time. Outwith the station the Network Rail helicopter takes to the skies to survey the lines around Central for faults due to hot weather and elsewhere Station Manager, Drew calls in the emergency services to help with a pigeon trapped in the station. Inside Central Station is narrated by Martel Maxwell.

Inside Central Station, 8 pm, Monday, BBC One Scotland