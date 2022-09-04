River City: Darren Foulkes’ funeral brings concerns of retaliation for the Murdochs

This week in Shieldinch…

Monday: Sam’s over the moon when Stevie lands a much-needed lucrative job for the talent agency. However, his mood is dampened when he discovers it’s not a live performance but voiceover work for Sam.

Feeling he’ll be sacrificing his artistic integrity for commercial gain, Sam declines, much to Stevie’s frustration. Stevie turns to Scarlett for advice on how best to manage his ‘difficult client’ and she suggests massaging Sam’s ego. Willing to do anything to bring Sam around, Stevie successfully unleashes a charm offensive and the pair head to Shieldinch Community Radio Station to record the voiceovers.

However, Sam’s ego rears its head again, making it clear he thinks the work is beneath him. Just when things look bleak, opportunity comes calling. Elsewhere, it’s the day of Darren Foulkes’ funeral and DCI Shaw tells the Murdochs she’ll increase police presence locally in case of any possible retaliations.

With Alex keeping a low profile, Karen makes her own way to the hospital where she’s ambushed by DCI Shaw. With Amber’s words of warning to stay quiet ringing in her ears, Karen tells DCI Shaw to back off.

Back at home, Karen scolds Alex and Amber for treating her like the weakest link in the Murdoch family. If she’s going to lie to the police, she needs to know the truth. Elsewhere, Mulvaney plans a surprise birthday party for Bernie, with a little help from Mikey and Suzie. Recreating a romantic meal in Paris they shared years ago, the couple grow close.

Wednesday: With police pressure mounting and time running out, Alex knows he must find a way to buy off Toomey, turning to Tyler for financial help. Alex hints he’ll implicate him if he needs to but Tyler doesn’t fall for his hollow threats. Sensing Alex’s desperation, Tyler gives him the cash but at a cost.

Later, Alex has a tense meeting with Toomey, handing over the cash in return for taking the blame for the Candle Room explosion and Darren Foulkes’ death. However, to Alex’s dismay, things don’t go to plan. Toomey makes it clear he’s not interested in starting a new life – he just wants to know who killed his brother, Vincent.

Panicked at Toomey’s demands and knowing his part in Vincent’s death, Alex feels backed into a corner and completely compromised. Elsewhere, Maggie’s at a loss after visiting Ellie in Ireland. Worried the McLean family are forever changed, Maggie shifts her focus to the Caplan’s. When Sonny confides in Maggie he’s concerned about Lou and Amber growing close again, she offers to help. However, her heart-to-heart with Lou doesn’t go down well and Sonny chides her for interfering.

Sam excitedly prepares for his first live radio show but his nerves quickly get the better of him. At the doctor’s surgery, Mikey listens in and later offers his feedback to the fledgling radio host. An experienced podcaster himself, Mikey’s insights are warmly received by Sam and Stevie.

