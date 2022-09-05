Emily Atack to front BBC documentary on online sexual harrassment

In an upcoming BBC documentary, Emily Atack will tackle the issue of online sexual harassment.

Actress and TV personality Emily Atack is to tackle the issue of online sexual harassment in a new documentary for the Beeb. She will examine whether enough is being done to protect young women and girls online, and what needs to be changed.

Speaking about the documentary, Atack said:

“Over the last two and a half years I’ve been speaking out about my own personal experiences of online sexual harassment. Within that time, one thing has become clear, I’m not alone. “With this documentary, I am hoping to find answers to the many questions I’ve been asking myself my entire life, and I hope it will go on to help thousands of others too. “It’s been wonderful working with Little Gem and the BBC on a project that is close to my heart.”

Atack will explore whether it’s the law that can change things, or if the focus needs to be elsewhere as she continues the debate that took her to parliament in February 2022 to try and make cyber-flashing illegal.

As part of her investigation, she will examine the psychology behind this behaviour and speak directly with some of the men who have sent sexually explicit content.

She will also open up about her own personal experience of receiving unwanted sexual attention from a young age.

Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment & Events, said:

“We are delighted to have this important and timely film with Emily, looking at whether enough is being done to protect young women and girls online and exploring Emily’s own personal experiences. It’s an incredibly brave undertaking for her and we appreciate her honesty and openness. We have no doubt that the film will contribute to a very important conversation.”

Emily Atack: Sexual Harassment & Me (w/t) will be produced by Little Gem, and is expected to air in a hour-long slot on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.