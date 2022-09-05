Bryony Howell becomes brand ambassador for ‘salon app’

Hair and beauty booking app Booksy has announced nail artist extraordinaire and social media sensation Bryony Howell as its newest Ambassador.

Already a social media star boasting over a quarter million followers on Instagram, Bryony from Shrewsbury, Shropshire is a nail expert and budding entrepreneur, having re-trained as a technician after being made redundant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bryony Howell:

“I’m super excited to be representing Booksy as an Ambassador. I’ve been a customer for two years now, so I am thrilled to be part of the team. I invested in Booksy quite early on into running my business and I couldn’t be without it now. Not only does it save me time, but it protects my business, and my clients love it too.”

Bryony now works from her home studio, Gels By Bry, in Ruyton-XI-Towns, Shrewsbury, in a converted pigsty where she creates stunning, contemporary designs for her clients and shares with her impressive social following.

Since discovering her passion for nails, Bryony has taken her talents to the next level – she’s an Ambassador for The GelBottle Inc and has had her trend-inspired nail art featured in Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and Glamour magazines.

As a Booksy user for her own business, Bryony is looking forward to highlighting how the service can benefit other entrepreneurs and business owners across the UK.

Booksy’s current Ambassadors include nail artist Alice McNails, barber Alan Beak, creative hair stylist Pedro Plastic and co-owner of Rebel Rebel Fitness Adrian Bradbury. Booksy’s Ambassador programme has proven to be a huge success, with Ambassadors touring the country across a range of special events and shows to inspire and educate merchants with top tips to grow and excel their businesses.

Booksy allows customers to access hair, beauty, and wellness treatments in their local area 24/7 without any of the fuss of back-and-forth phone calls. Once registered and logged in, it takes just ten seconds for users to find and book a suitable, local appointment at a time to suit, streamlining the booking process and saving customers time and hassle.

Vishal Khakhar, Booksy’s Head of Marketing:

“We are delighted to welcome Bryony to Booksy as an Ambassador. She is an incredible talent and has already achieved so much already in her career. Bryony encompasses everything we look for in an Ambassador and I’m looking forward to working with her and seeing what she brings to Team Booksy. “We are so grateful to all our amazing Ambassadors for inspiring our merchants and helping to spread Booksy’s message.”

The Booksy app is free to download and use, and customers have the option to search by service type or location, and even find same-day appointments. Users receive appointment reminder notifications and can cancel or amend their booking without having to contact the salon directly.

The Booksy app is available for download on iOS and Android