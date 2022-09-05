Broadcasting

Parade extends BITE into the USA, Europe and New Zealand

September 5, 2022
James Ryder
Parade Media Group’s Food channel BITE extends reach into the US, Europe and New Zealand.

Following its successful UK launch, partnering with Samsung TV Plus, LG, Rakuten, Talk Talk and Netgem, BITE has now moved into the US, working with Local Now, Plex TV, and Distro TV. It can be viewed on Amazon Fire TV, Android, iOS, Roku, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

BITE has also launched on Hisense/VIDDA sets in the UK and US, and extended its partnership with Samsung TV Plus to enter Sweden, The Netherlands and New Zealand.

Shows include, Everyday Gourmet with Justine, Good Chef Bad Chef, Luke Nguyen’s Greater Mekong, Peter Kuruvita’s My Sri Lanka, Outback Gourmet with Justine Schofield, Richo’s Bar Snacks, Pacific Island Food Revolution – and many more.

Mathew Ashcroft, Founder, and CEO of Parade Media Group,

“ Extending BITE’s reach into the US, Europe and the Pacific is a key milestone in the channel’s growth, delivering the highest quality experience to both viewers and advertisers around the world.”

