Parade extends BITE into the USA, Europe and New Zealand

Parade Media Group’s Food channel BITE extends reach into the US, Europe and New Zealand.

Following its successful UK launch, partnering with Samsung TV Plus, LG, Rakuten, Talk Talk and Netgem, BITE has now moved into the US, working with Local Now, Plex TV, and Distro TV. It can be viewed on Amazon Fire TV, Android, iOS, Roku, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

BITE has also launched on Hisense/VIDDA sets in the UK and US, and extended its partnership with Samsung TV Plus to enter Sweden, The Netherlands and New Zealand.

Shows include, Everyday Gourmet with Justine, Good Chef Bad Chef, Luke Nguyen’s Greater Mekong, Peter Kuruvita’s My Sri Lanka, Outback Gourmet with Justine Schofield, Richo’s Bar Snacks, Pacific Island Food Revolution – and many more.

Mathew Ashcroft, Founder, and CEO of Parade Media Group,