Doc Martin returns to ITV for the final time

It’s the final outing for the doctor.

Martin Clunes returns to Cornwall to play the nation’s favourite grumpy medic for the last time in the final series of the hugely successful ITV drama Doc Martin. He stars as Dr Martin Ellingham, the GP with a brusque bedside manner and a phobia of blood, in eight new episodes of the popular drama produced by Buffalo Pictures, and set in the idyllic hamlet of Portwenn in Cornwall.

At the end of the last series the Doc decided, after having his medical career scrutinised by the General Medical Council because of his blood phobia, that he would resign from being Portwenn’s GP.

This final series sees the Doc making efforts to overcome his phobia and beginning to question whether he made the right decision about resigning – he and Louisa have also welcomed a baby daughter, Mary Elizabeth, who is a sister for four-year-old James Henry.

Doc Martin, ITV/STV/UTV, 9 pm Wednesday, September 7th