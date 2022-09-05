BBC One bring Survivor to screens in 2023

The show is being revived by the Beeb with the series previously airing on ITV.

A new UK adaption of the entertainment phenomenon has been commissioned by BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Banijay UK company Remarkable Entertainment, run by leading entertainment producers Natalka Znak and Claire O’Donohoe.

Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted at the BBC:

“Survivor is a global television hit and to be able to bring one of TV’s most successful formats to audiences in the UK in a uniquely BBC way is a very exciting prospect indeed.”

The sixteen episode series of the ultimate physical and psychological gameshow promises viewers a compelling test of brains, brawn and betrayal as players compete to outwit, out play and outlast their rivals to be crowned the Ultimate Survivor.

Twenty people, carefully selected from across the UK will be marooned in a tropical location.

They will be divided into two tribes, going head-to-head in a range of physical and psychological challenges. Following a number of eliminations that will take place at the iconic tribal council, the tribes will eventually merge before one person takes away a cash prize and proves that they have what it takes to be the Ultimate Survivor.

Survivor, a Banijay format created by Charlie Parsons, is one of the most watched reality entertainment formats around the world. Celebrating 25 years this year – the format was first employed in 1997 in Sweden – the show has gone on to be ranked as the ‘Number 1 Best Reality Show of All Time’ by Variety. 50 versions have been commissioned around the world to date, and the CBS version of the show from the USA will soon be airing its 43rd series.

Natalka Znak, CEO Remarkable Entertainment;