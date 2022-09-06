The Football Association of Wales and BBC Cymru Wales have announced a new broadcast partnership deal

BBC Cymru Wales secure rights to Wales Women’s football until 2027.

Cymru captain Sophie Ingle:

“It’s been amazing to see the impact that media coverage has had and can continue to have on our game. Tonight, we will have a record crowd in attendance and thanks to BBC Cymru Wales we’ll also have many more watching from home too! The support from The Red Wall truly drives us.”

The deal was announced on the eve of Wales’s final qualifying match at Cardiff City Stadium where Gemma Grainger’s team will take on Slovenia in front of a record crowd. A draw would guarantee a place for Cymru in the playoffs for the World Cup finals for the first time. The game can be seen live on BBC One Wales from 7.30pm. This deal builds on the previous broadcast partnership signed in September last year which saw BBC Wales broadcast the team’s World Cup qualifying games.

In a separate deal, the BBC has also secured the radio rights for all Wales’s international men and women’s games for the next four years.

Rhuanedd Richards, Director BBC Cymru Wales: