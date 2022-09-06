Phillip Schofield marks two decades on This Morning

There was a landmark anniversary on ITV Daytime earlier…

On today’s This Morning, host Phillip Schofield celebrated 20 years of working on the daytime show. While he had guest presented with the late Caron Keating back in 1998 it wasn’t until 2002 that Phillip became an official regular co-host on the show.

Holly Willoughby began by telling viewers, “We couldn’t start today’s show without mentioning something very special. Actually, it really is a huge achievement.” Phillip said, “I didn’t realise!”

Holly explained, “Yesterday, we were doing our meeting, it’s always at the end of the show and it’s like, ‘What’s coming on tomorrow’s show’ and the producers went, ‘Did you know, it’s 20 years exactly since Phil officially started presenting on This Morning? 20 years!'”

Phillip said, “It’s gone like that!’ and clicked his fingers.

A video montage of clips – including an I’m a Celeb segment on the show – from Phillip’s first day at This Morning then flashed up on screen. After watching the clips, Phillip revealed, “Oh my god, I don’t think I’ve ever seen that! That must have been the first series of I’m a Celeb… that’s mad.”

Holly said, “Do you know what’s weird about that? Seeing you as the new boy. That’s so weird because it just feels like you’ve been here forever.” Phillip replied, “I was nervy as well. Fern [Britton] was so lovely looking after me!”

Holly smiled, “That’s what you were like with me on my first day!” Then Phil said, “Wow, thank you, I haven’t heard anything about the auditions… no one’s ever told me I’ve got the job! I never forget how lucky I am, so thank you very much.”

Prior to This Morning, Phillip was best known to prime time viewers for ITV game show Talking Telephone Numbers and young viewers for his time on Saturday morning magazine shows Saturday Superstore and Going Live! as well as a stint doing CBBC continuity from ‘the broom cupboard’.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10 am on ITV/STV/UTV & ITV Hub