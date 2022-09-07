The Walking Dead World Beyond Blu-ray and DVD latest

Prepare to go beyond the favourite cult zombie hit The Walking Dead, with this wicked spin-off that returns for its grand finale.

Sink your teeth into The Walking Dead World Beyond: Final Season – that takes us on a gloriously gruesome and gripping journey through this archaic apocalyptic world.

Expanding on the long-running monster-hit universe of The Walking Dead, this series delves into new mythology that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilisation of a post-apocalyptic world. The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Final Season is set for a Blu-ray and DVD release on 10 October, courtesy of Acorn Media International, alongside The Walking Dead World Beyond: Complete Box set.

Picking up where the first series left off, it concludes the epic story of Iris (Aliyah Royale – The Red Line, War Paint), her rebellious adopted sister Hope (Alexa Mansour – Unfriended: Dark Wed, Loco Love), the intellectual Elton Ortiz (Nicolas Cantu – The Good Place, The Powerpuff Girls) and the mysterious Silas Plaskett (Hal Cumpston – Bilched, Nine Perfect Strangers) – four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world.

As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found…

In series one we meet a group of teenagers in Nebraska, 10 years after the world’s end. On an important quest, the teens are pursued by both those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them as they brave dangers, known and unknown, living, and undead…

If you’re hungry for zombie drama and apocalyptic adventure, delve into the darkness of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.