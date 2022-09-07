Documentary ‘Pennywise The Story of IT’ set for UK release

The story of the 1990 cult TV series will be available on Digital Download from 3rd October and Blu-ray & DVD from 24th October…

Exploring the 1990 cult hit mini-series, based on Stephen King’s iconic novel IT, this documentary tells a story heard by few and showcases a wealth of behind-the-scenes footage and photos seen by even fewer.

Co-directed by accomplished filmmakers, John Campopiano and Christopher Griffiths, this behind-the-scenes deep dive features interviews with many of the cult classic’s key players, including director Tommy Lee Wallace (Halloween III, Fright Night II) and cast members Tim Curry (Rocky Horror, Hunt For Red October, Congo, Home Alone II), triple Emmy Winner Seth Green (Family Guy, Robot Chicken, Austin Powers), and Emmy Winner Richard Thomas (The Waltons, The Americans, Wonder Boys).

From investigating the cultural phenomenon of coulrophobia (the fear of clowns) to Tim Curry’s magical portrayal of the notorious clown monster, this story promises to dig deeper into the Pennywise phenomenon than ever before. The UK DVD and Blu-Ray release will also be packed-full of bonus material, with the Blu-Ray containing more than 45 minutes of special features and exclusive limited edition art poster.

