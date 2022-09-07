Vicky Pattison and fiancé Ercan trek 26-miles in memory of grandad with dementia

TV personality, author and podcast host Vicky Pattison was among hundreds who completed an epic 26-mile trek around Stonehenge for Alzheimer’s Society last week (3 September).

The previously crowned ‘Queen of the Jungle’ strapped on her walking boots alongside fiancé Ercan Ramadan to honour her beloved grandad, David, who sadly died from dementia aged 92 in February. Every three minutes someone develops dementia and it’s estimated that by 2040, 1.6 million people in the UK will have the condition.

In an emotional Instagram tribute, Vicky described her granddad as the “life and soul of the party”, adding “I don’t know if I quite got your stamina“.

Following the trek, Vicky said:

“I’ll admit it, my legs are tired, but I think I did my granddad proud out there today! As each step got harder, I felt more determined to channel his fighting spirit and finish the course. “My heart is so full from seeing all the other Alzheimer’s Society supporters trekking alongside me, united by one mission – to raise as much money and awareness as possible to help people with dementia. I was blown away by the gorgeous views around Stonehenge and the camaraderie among people who were trekking for, or in memory of, their loved ones. We got each other through it and had a total blast. “Alzheimer’s Society’s Trek26 events are just one of the many ways you can support the charity. If you’re looking to walk fewer miles, there are also plenty of shorter Memory Walks happening this Autumn. I’d really encourage everyone to sign up for an event. I can’t bring my granddad back but being able to honour him like this has brought me a lot of comfort.”

Starting in the lush greenery of north Salisbury, fundraisers trekked past its 13th century cathedral, home of the tallest spire in the UK, continuing past flowing rivers, serene woodland and the awe-inspiring Stone Circle, before heading to the finish line where they received a medal to recognise their achievement. So far, the pair have raised just over £3000 for Alzheimer’s Society.

Vicky and Ercan’s scenic trek around Stonehenge is just one of the charity’s many Trek26 events happening across the UK.

Hannah Mayfield, Fundraising Manager at Alzheimer’s Society:

“We’re so incredibly grateful to Vicky and Ercan for putting in the hours to train for and complete a Trek26. Their involvement has helped raised money and much-needed awareness of dementia. Without the funds raised from events like Trek26, we simply wouldn’t have the means to support the 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK. Vicky has done herself and her granddad proud. “We encourage everyone to sign up for a walking event to help fund our important work: alzheimers.org.uk/events. By supporting Alzheimer’s Society, you will play a crucial role in providing hope for people living with dementia, both now and in the future.”

Money raised from Alzheimer’s Society’s Trek26 and Memory Walk will go towards the charity’s vital services, including its Dementia Connect support line.

Join thousands of people walking to stop dementia in its tracks by signing up for a Trek26 next summer or one of 25 Memory Walks across England, Wales and Northern Ireland this Autumn. Sign up at alzheimers.org.uk/Trek26 or visit memorywalk.org.uk for more information. Use VICKYTREK to receive 25% off a 2023 registration fee.