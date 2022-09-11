Telly Today: Great North Run, Lingo Celebs and starry SAS

Telly Today highlights for September 11th…

BBC ONE

BBC Sport presents live and exclusive coverage of the Great North Run as some of the world’s biggest names in athletics are joined by 60,000 fun runners along the streets of Newcastle.

Find out all the inspiring and heart-warming stories behind some of the dedicated runners taking part, as well as watching some of the finest long-distance athletes in the world, including Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Berega, current 5000m and 10,000m world record holder Joshua Cheptegei and 2021 champion Marc Scott.

Gabby Logan introduces all the excitement, with on-course reporting from Jeanette Kwakye and JJ Chalmers. Commentary comes from Steve Cram, Paula Radcliffe and Baroness Tanni Grey Thompson.

Live coverage and highlights continue on BBC Two throughout the afternoon.

Great North Run from 10 am on BBC One.

ITV

Lingo has returned to UK screens and this prime-time celebrity versions is presented by stateside entertainer RuPaul Charles with Celebrity Lingo. The Drag Race superstar oversees proceedings as famous faces pair up and go head-to-head in the fast-paced word play game as they vie to fill in the blanks and find the missing words.

Battling it out in tonight’s second episode of the series are Michelle Visage and Vernon Kay, Dr Ranj and Chaser Jenny Ryan, and BGT winner Axel Blake and comedian Ellie Taylor. The stars aim to make charities some big money wins.

I’m so excited to be hosting the Celebrity version of ITV’s Lingo because I love playing games and I love when people are open enough to be foolish, and to put themselves out on the line. It’s a party for me! If I weren’t playing Lingo in front of a camera, I’d be playing at my house so why not do it here in Manchester for ITV. – RuPaul Charles

Celebrity Lingo, 6.30 pm on ITV/STV/UTV.

CHANNEL 4

Celebrity recruits head for the unforgiving and epic terrain of the Jordanian desert.

They will be tested to their physical and psychological limits by the DS, an elite team of ex-special forces operators from the UK and USA, in a condensed version of special forces selection.

In this episode, after a brutal first stage, the 14 celebrity recruits face a series of trust exercises. Trust is the most vital element in the special forces, where hesitation costs lives. Recruits must jump from a helicopter in pairs before working together to get to shore. When some of the group lose equipment and fail to keep their kit dry, they all have to endure a punishment beasting.

Next, they take the life of a teammate in their hands as one of them freefalls from a 150-foot cliff, being kept from crashing to the ground by their partner. Will actor Jennifer Ellison and reality TV star Ferne McCann overcome their trust issues and self-doubt to complete this phase of the course?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, 9 pm, Channel 4.