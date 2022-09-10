David Schutter is Alexander the Great

The docu-drama continues on Sky History.

One of the most dazzling personalities in history, Alexander the Great was also one of its greatest commanders, who expanded his father’s realm from Macedonia to Egypt and India. To this day he is considered as one of the greatest warfare strategists the world has ever known.

Alexander’s life had all the elements of an event drama: the hunger for power, intrigues, lust and excess. His openness to the foreign cultures of the lands he conquered provides a timely touch to this lavish docu-drama.

