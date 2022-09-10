Broadcasting Sky

David Schutter is Alexander the Great

September 11, 2022
Neil Lang
No Comments
The docu-drama continues on Sky History.

One of the most dazzling personalities in history, Alexander the Great was also one of its greatest commanders, who expanded his father’s realm from Macedonia to Egypt and India. To this day he is considered as one of the greatest warfare strategists the world has ever known.

Alexander’s life had all the elements of an event drama: the hunger for power, intrigues, lust and excess. His openness to the foreign cultures of the lands he conquered provides a timely touch to this lavish docu-drama.

Alexander the Great, the series continues Sunday 11 September, 9 pm

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

BBC Broadcasting

Jess Davies explores the world of ‘deepfake porn’ for BBC Three

September 11, 2022
Shaun Linden
Broadcasting Sky

The Story of the Small Faces for Sky Arts

September 11, 2022
Mike Watkins
Broadcasting Sky

Documentary reflects on the legacy of 9/11

September 11, 2022
Doug Lambert
Broadcasting Telly Today

Telly Today: Great North Run, Lingo Celebs and starry SAS

September 11, 2022
ATV Today