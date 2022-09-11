The Story of the Small Faces for Sky Arts

‘Hello Mrs Jones, how’s your Bert’s lumbago?’

It’s all too beautiful tonight on Sky Arts as the channel celebrates the music and career of The Small Faces.

In four short years, The Small Faces became one of the most extraordinary and successful bands in British pop history. They helped invent what became known as the swinging sixties and created an enduring musical legacy.

There was nothing the defining decade of the 1960’s didn’t affect – fashion, culture, music and liberating attitudes to sex.

The Small Faces were at the centre of it all. Featuring interviews with Paul Weller, Eric Clapton, Pete Townshend, Peter Frampton, Rod Stewart and more, this documentary charts the rise and fall of what many believe to be the definitive mod group.

No Room for Ravers: The Story of the Small Faces, Sky Arts, 9 pm