Telly Today: Harry Hill with funny obsessions, cops on the motorway and Ladhood

Telly Today highlights for September 12th…

SKY HISTORY

The first of a six-part series begins tonight as Britain’s favourite stars explore some uniquely British preoccupations in this new and exclusive Sky History series.

Each episode sees one host take us through the history of these obsessions and explain why we are mad about them. In the first episode, Harry Hill explores why the British think they have a better sense of humour than anyone else in the world, and in particular the Germans….

Harry questions why the Brits think it’s so important to have a good belly laugh and, with the help of experts such as Dr Sharon Lockyer of Brunel University, delves into the colourful worlds of pantomime, Punch and Judy, slapstick, and European comedy.

Britain’s Greatest Obsessions: Harry on Humour, 9 pm on SKY History



CHANNEL 5

In this week’s episode of Motorway Cops: Catching Britain’s Speeders, PC Andy Doran is making his way to the scene of a collision on the A6, where a tired young driver has fallen asleep at the wheel and crashed his car into a lamp post.

On the edge of the Peak District, PC Amy Hollis is on the scene of a crash where a car has come off the road and hit a bridge 60 feet above a river. The driver has been pulled out and is being treated by paramedics, but, due to the nature of the crash, Amy has to undertake a number of tests to determine whether the driver was in a fit condition to drive. Meanwhile, at a service station near the M6, PC Niaz Waddington is attempting to open up a parked vehicle where two dogs have been left with no ventilation and no water for over 45 minutes. Upon questioning the owner, Niaz discovers he has done this before and warns him of the risks of leaving pets unattended in hot vehicles.

However, the discussion escalates as the owner refuses to take the advice on board.

Motorway Cops: Catching Britain’s Speeders, 8 pm on Channel 5



BBC THREE

After somehow securing a promotion, Liam (Liam Williams) finds himself morally compromised when asked to work on an advertising campaign for a betting service. While looking for inspiration, he finds himself thinking back to the first bet he ever placed.

Leeds, mid-noughties. Having placed a bet on the Grand National, Liam is dumbstruck when he wins a small fortune. But when the lads begin to spend more and more time (and money) gambling, someone is bound to end up in trouble.

Ladhood, 10 pm, BBC Three.