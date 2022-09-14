Sky News’ schedule for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

The Queen will be laid to rest on Monday 19th September.

Sky News has confirmed its broadcast schedule for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, with live coverage throughout the day available for free on the channel and the Sky News App, YouTube and on Freeview.

As Her Majesty’s Lying-in-State draws to an end, Kay Burley will be live from Westminster Abbey with early morning updates from 5am outlining how the day will unfold. From 9am, Anna Botting and Dermot Murnaghan will begin a special broadcast of the funeral procession, starting with Anna reporting live from Westminster, with coverage of the State Funeral Service at 11am. At 2pm Dermot will takeover to report live from Windsor Castle as the procession begins to make its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, before concluding at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk.

Throughout the day, Sky Royal Events Commentator Alastair Bruce will provide analysis of the historic events as they unfold. While Kamali Melbourne and Gillian Joseph will be at Windsor Castle and in London respectively, speaking to the crowds who have come to pay their respects.

Mark Austin will reflect on the day from Buckingham Palace, looking back at the events and key moments from the day at 7pm, ahead of a daily round-up show at 9pm. Anna Botting will then return to conclude coverage for the day with the News at Ten live from Buckingham Palace.

Sky News will provide comprehensive coverage of the funeral on the Sky News App, website, social channels, to commercial radio networks and on special editions of the Sky News Daily Podcast. The channel will not carry advertising until after the funeral – returning on Tuesday 20th September.

MONDAY 19th SEPTEMBER 2022

5am – 9am

Kay Burley at Westminster Abbey

9am – 2pm

Anna Botting takes viewers through the Funeral Procession and service from Westminster Abbey, which commences at 11am. Kamali Melbourne will be with crowds at Windsor and Gillian Taylor with crowds in London.

2pm – 7pm

Dermot Murnaghan reports live from Windsor Castle as the Funeral Procession concludes

7pm – 10pm

Mark Austin live from Buckingham Palace

9pm – 10pm

Daily round-up show of the day’s events

10pm – 11pm

Anna Botting with the News at Ten live from Buckingham Palace