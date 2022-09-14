ITV coverage of the state funeral for Her Majesty The Queen

ITV confirms its plans for coverage of the state funeral for Her Majesty The Queen…

ITV has confirmed its plans for its broadcast of the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey next Monday 19th September. In what will be the largest outside broadcast in ITV’s history, the event will be shown live and uninterrupted on ITV’s main channel and simultaneously on all of its digital channels.

The coverage will be preceded by Good Morning Britain which will look ahead to the funeral and the events of the day.

Moving into the evening, ITV will broadcast a documentary film chronicling the events of the past ten days from Her Majesty The Queen’s death to the state funeral. There will be a special programme focussing on the day’s events at 2100 followed by an extended News at Ten.

All of the day’s programming from 6 am to midnight will be simulcast on all of ITV’s main channel and five digital channels and hub – the first time in its history ITV has done so.

The state funeral for Her Majesty The Queen will air on ITV/STV/UTV from 6 am on September 19th.