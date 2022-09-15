ITV reveal more details on Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral coverage

ITN will produce the broadcast with reporters leading coverage from key locations including Westminster Abbey, The Mall, and Wellington Barracks.

Starting at 9.30 am, a special programme titled Queen Elizabeth II: The State Funeral will guide viewers through the historic day, covering the funeral service at Westminster Abbey, the mile-long military procession escorting the Queen through London, the Queen’s final journey to Windsor and the committal service at St George’s Chapel.

Tom and Julie will be joined by a number of special guests and royal experts for their reflections and analysis of this historic moment. Mary Nightingale will lead coverage from Westminster Abbey, while Royal Editor Chris Ship will be in London and Windsor.

Rageh Omaar will be with the armed forces at Wellington Barracks. Nina Hossain will be on the Long Walk in Windsor speaking to people paying their respects. Charlene White will be with mourners in London.

All of the day’s programming from 6 am to midnight will be simulcast on all of ITV’s main channel and five digital channels and hub – the first time in its history ITV has done so. Additionally, the coverage will be preceded by Good Morning Britain which will preview the funeral.

The special programme will be followed by the ITV Regional News and an extended Evening News.

Moving into the evening, at 7.30 pm ITV will broadcast a documentary film, Queen Elizabeth II: A Nation Remembers, chronicling the events of the past ten days from Her Majesty The Queen’s death to the state funeral.

At 9 pm, there will be a different special documentary programme, Queen Elizabeth II: The Final Farewell focusing on the day’s events, narrated by ITV News‘ James Mates as the nation says goodbye to a most extraordinary woman and our longest-reigning sovereign.

An extended News at Ten will follow this at 10 pm presented by Tom Bradby.