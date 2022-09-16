Iain Stirling to bring a second series of ‘Buffering’ to ITV2

ITV2 have commissioned a second series of Iain Stirling’s Buffering.

The Scottish comedian, best known as the voice of ITV2’s Love Island, has teamed up with writer Steve Bugeja to bring to screens six new episodes of the sitcom.

Set to air in 2023, the episodes will continue to follow the dysfunctional lives of Iain (Iain Stirling) and his housemates, Rosie (Jessie Cave), Greg (Paul G Raymond), Ashley (Rosa Robson) and Thalia (Janine Harouni), alongside on-off girlfriend Olivia (Elena Saurel).

Throughout their late 20’s, every wrong decision, failed relationship, and wasted hungover day intensifies the feeling that time is running out to get their lives together as adults.

Iain Stirling said:

“Steve and I are truly delighted to bring our passion project Buffering back for a second instalment. We can’t wait to show you what our housemates get up to.”

Richard Allen-Turner, Executive Producer, Avalon said:

“It’s fantastic to see ITV2’s continued commitment and support shown for this funny and sharp show from Iain Stirling and Steve Bugeja.”

The second series of Buffering was commissioned by Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions and Nana Hughes, ITV’s Head of Scripted Comedy.

The series is a Comedy 50:50 production with Christine Robertson, Sally O’Leary, Janine Harouni, and Jessie Cave co-writing some episodes. Produced by Avalon and Executive Produced by Richard Allen-Turner and Jon Thoday.