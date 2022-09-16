Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Friday 16th September

September 16, 2022
Dominic Knight
Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, September 16.

Leyla and Liam have couple’s therapy. Later, Liam returns home with Leyla, but things are tense between the two of them.

Meanwhile, an excited Charity prepares for her trip away.

Elsewhere, as both are suffering with loneliness, Rishi and Bernice arrange to have lunch together. However, Rishi soon begins to have second thoughts, fearing Bernice is too intense. Bernice is mortified when she finds out.

Also, Noah accepts a position as Marcus’s apprentice.

Emmerdale, ITV, 8pm and 8.30pm

James is making a fuss over Leela, but Ste confuses his concern as him turning over a new leaf.

Later, all eyes are on James as he makes a big confession.

Meanwhile, Misbah and Zain return from their honeymoon but it’s not all sunshine and roses as they can’t stop bickering. Yazz and Shaq are determined to get to the bottom of it.

Elsewhere, Lizzie surprises Sid with the idea of going travelling together, but Sid can’t stop thinking about Victor.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

