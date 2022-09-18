Austin Butler as Elvis comes to the Sky Store

The Wonder of You…

The Elvis drama biopic released earlier this year drops on the Sky Store tomorrow.

Starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey and directed by Baz Kuhrmann this is another in a long line of Elvis Presley movie biographies that chart the rise and early demise of the ‘King of Rock and Roll’.

This movie – is it the best version of the life of The King? That you can decide – takes its focus on the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

Elvis is available to rent on Sky Store from Monday 19th September.