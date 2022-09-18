Lifestyle

Olivia Bowen gets comfy in lingerie

September 18, 2022
Vivian Summers
Olivia Bowen Shows Off Incredible Curves in Boux Avenue Lingerie…

This Sunday, Olivia Bowen showcased her incredible curves in her latest lingerie post to her 3M followers wearing Boux Avenue.

Always one for body positivity, Olivia showcased her incredible figure wearing the stunning Annalise plunge set. This matching set has been designed to draw attention for all the right reasons. From the bold and bright Aqua colour to brighten up a stormy September, to the decorative lace, spot mesh fabric, with scalloped edge details. We can imagine everyone feeling sexy and empowered in Annalise, just like our girl Olivia. The plunge bra is available in 30-38 band size, cups B-F, with matching tongs and briefs available in sizes 6-18.

“Feeling confident in your own skin isn’t always easy and we all have our own ways of making ourselves feel more confident @bouxavenue does that for me, beautiful lingerie the I will forever be grateful for 💙 ” – Olivia Bowen

Shop the Look

