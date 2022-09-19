James Bye is Strictly splitting his time between work and dance

James Bye has spoken about juggling EastEnders with Strictly Come Dancing

James Bye, who plays Martin Fowler in EastEnders, has spoken about taking part in the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking to Inside Soap, the actor said that the soap’s bosses have been “very supportive” of the “massive commitment” he is about to take on.

“Luckily both shows are filmed in Elstree, and my bosses at EastEnders have been very supportive in terms of quieting my storylines to make sure I’m given the chance to do as best I can on Strictly. I think I’d be mad not to think about lifting the Glitterball!”

While he is up for the challenge, Bye admitted that he isn’t a natural on the dance floor, noting that he can “just about do the steps”.

“I’ve not got that natural ‘thing’ that these professional dancers have. I think I just can just about do the steps and then we can try and add some character into it. “I have no real dance training at all, though, so it may take me longer to pick stuff up. But I’m going to give it everything.”

The 2022 Strictly Come Dancing launch show was originally to air on Saturday 17th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, but will now be broadcast on Friday 23rd of September, followed by the first live show on Saturday 24th September. The series has been postponed due to the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II following her death on September 8th.

Other celebrities taking part this year include presenter, singer and former Corrie regular Kym Marsh, sitcom performer and actor Will Mellor, Loose Women host Kaye Adams and former Bros singer Matt Goss.

The show will have its biggest professional dancer line-up in history as four new world-class professional dancers are to be introduced to viewers via a cinematic dance routine, which they have filmed, along with the returning Strictly professionals.

The four new dancers completing this year’s twenty-strong professional troupe are European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas.