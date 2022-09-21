Channel 4 reveal more on Alex Horne’s talk show

The talent has been revealed for The Horne Section TV Show.

Creator of comedy show Taskmaster, Alex Horne is ready to be the leading man in his brand-new TV talk show, coming soon to Channel 4.

Tired of being the little assistant, Alex Horne finally has the chance to be the star of his very own late-night music chat show, which he insists on filming live from his family home. With the help of his loyal, and much more talented, band The Horne Section, Alex is ready to pull out all the stops to impress the big bosses at Channel 4.

Created, written by, and starring Alex Horne and The Horne Section, the six-part scripted series also stars critically acclaimed comics Greg Davies, Tim Key, and John Oliver as regular special guests.

Desiree Burch plays Alex’s frustrated producer, Georgia Tennant plays a TV exec from Channel 4 and Camille Ucan plays the talk show’s researcher star in the core cast, while the show sees special guest appearances from Martin Kemp, Big Zuu, Imogen Heap, Anneka Rice, and Dr Ranj Singh who join Alex and The Horne Section for this unruly, ridiculous, and surprisingly satisfying show.

The band are; Alex Horne (band leader), Joe Auckland (trumpet and banjo), Mark Brown (saxophone and guitar), Will Collier (bass), Ben Reynolds (drums and percussion), Ed Sheldrake (keyboards).

Air dates will be exposed in due course.