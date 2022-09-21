Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 21st September

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, September 21.

As Janine reels from her news, Sonia encourages her to share it with Mick. At Sharon’s, Mick assures Linda that he still cares about her and will help her fight to get Annie back.

Back home, it’s Frankie, not Janine, who drops a bombshell on Mick when she tells him about the job she has been offered in Scotland. Frankie senses that Mick isn’t happy about it.

Meanwhile, Dotty implies in front of Kathy that Rocky is hiding something. She listens as Rocky then opens up to Kathy about a lady he was engaged to but walked out on.

Later, things get heated when Ash confronts Dotty about what she’s done to Vinny. Rocky and Vinny break things up, but a riled-up Vinny loses his temper and tells Rocky that he is Dotty’s real father, leaving him stunned.

Elsewhere, Amy is sceptical when Denzel apologises to her, while Nugget accuses Denzel of fancying Amy. Phil and Kat are annoyed when they se Alfie moving into no.31.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Kelly tells Aadi she has booked their tickets to Bangkok, but fails to mention they’re one way. At the Bistro, Kelly’s overcome with emotion as their engagement party takes place.

As Rick appears in Kelly’s thoughts, Gary offers some heartfelt words about Kelly and how much they love her being a part of their family. With hate burning in her eyes, Kelly tells Gary that she knows he murdered her dad and runs out of the Bistro.

Gary goes after her and to his horror, finds her standing with Kieron next to a van. As Gary’s knocked unconscious and thrown in the van, Kelly tells Kieron he’ll get the rest of his money once Gary is dead. But as the van speeds away, Kelly wonders what she has done.

Kieron and his sidekick, Al, lead Gary through the woods to the very place where he killed Rick and pointing a gun at him, order him to dig his own grave.

Meanwhile, having paid for them to have a spa day, Stephen checks that Audrey and Gail have left. As he makes out he enjoyed a night in a posh hotel, Leo wonders why he’s lying.

Audrey arrives back from the spa day early and reveals she found a valuer from the estate agents at her house, who told her that Stephen made the appointment. Stephen’s thrown whilst Leo listens, intrigued.

Elsewhere, Roy gets a lead on Hayley’s red anorak.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Noah promises he can be the man Amelia and her baby needs. Noah and Amelia share their first kiss.

Dan is furious when he sees them, but his outburst only drives Amelia further away.

Meanwhile, Liam is concerned.

Elsewhere, Dawn worries.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Sid supports Victor at his mum’s funeral and reassures Juliet he will be fine as there will be armed guards around. Juliet still has fears and tells Ste what’s happening. She decides to go check on him.

After the funeral, Victor’s demeanour turns sinister when it’s clear an escape plan has been set in motion, and a terrified Sid is taken captive.

Juliet walks straight into danger, and the teens find themselves at Victor’s mercy once again.

Meanwhile, after some encouragement, Shaq decides to try and win Verity back by writing her a heartfelt letter, but it doesn’t go down well.

Elsewhere, Donna-Marie tries to get James to go to a therapy session, but he doesn’t think it’s for him.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm