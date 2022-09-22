BBC to celebrate thirty years of Later… with Jools Holland

Later… with Jools Holland at 30 is to be recorded before 3,000 fans…

Thirty years, 60 series and over 450 episodes since it all began back on 8 October 1992, Later… with Jools Holland at 30 shifts to the iconic Eventim Apollo in West London for one night only, to be broadcast later this year.

Jools Holland:

“It’s unbelievable that this year sees my show reach its 30th birthday. It’s a testament to the great power of music that we are still going strong, and are now the longest-running international music show on earth. I’m delighted and honoured that we’re going to celebrate this monumental milestone with a special one off event in the fabulous Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith the scene of so many legendary musical moments.”

The special line-up, which will be kept under wraps until the night, will include a typically exciting blend of artists from different eras and musical worlds who have appeared on the show over the years – as well as one or two newer acts in line with the tradition of the show. They all will give us an unforgettable evening of live performances, interviews and musical magic, all steered as ever by Jools himself.

A new series of Later… with Jools Holland, kicks off on 1 October on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Guests this series will include The 1975, Self Esteem, Victoria Canal, Ural Thomas, Loyle Carner, Marcus Mumford, The Big Moon, Burna Boy, PVA and Phoenix.

Among the big names who made their UK television debuts on Later include Adele, Amy Winehouse, Alicia Keys, Arctic Monkeys, Katy Perry, Kanye West, Kings Of Leon, Mary J Blige, Metallica, Norah Jones, Stormzy, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, plus many more.

Lorna Clarke, Director of Music, BBC:

“The BBC’s commitment to live music remains strong and in a year which has seen the return of live music performance, I’m hugely proud that after 30 incredible years, Later…with Jools Holland is still busy unearthing the superstars of tomorrow as well as featuring some of the world’s best loved musicians, all to entertain the music-loving BBC viewers at home.”.

Tickets for the 30th anniversary event will be on sale from Friday 23 September at 10am.