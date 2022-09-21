Pick of the Plots: Thursday 22nd September

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, September 22.

In the café, as Frankie confides in Callum her fears about moving to Scotland, she watches Sonia urging Janine to tell Mick about the pregnancy.

Linda’s waits anxiously to be called into her court hearing as her new lawyer Anita offers her reassurance. Shirley enjoys winding Janine up about Mick’s support of Linda. Later, Linda opens up to Sharon about her feelings for Mick when she realises how much Mick paid for her new lawyer. She heads to The Vic to profess her love.

Meanwhile, Kheerat isn’t happy that Vinny and Ash are handing flyers out for Walford East’s reopening. Eve, aware something is up with Suki, encourages Kheerat to attend the opening.

Suki is anxious about explaining Kheerat and Ranveer’s absence but as the launch party begins, she calms when Eve enters with Vinny, Ash, Stacey and Kheerat. Suki is rattled when a family friend asks about Ranveer but Ravi swoops in.

Kheerat scolds Stacey for drinking too much. Ravi finds a tipsy Stacey in the kitchen, but their flirty interaction is cut short by an unimpressed Kheerat. Kheerat tells Suki that he has suspicions about Ravi and Ranveer but she brushes him off.

Elsewhere, Dotty and Bobby clash, while Kathy is upset about the opening of Walford East as it was Ian’s dream.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm and 8pm

Liam is shocked.

Meanwhile, Dan is left concerned.

Elsewhere, Dawn is anxious.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Victor forces a terrified Sid to sell a wad of drugs, and if he fails, Juliet will be the one who pays.

Meanwhile, Diane fears Tony has gone overboard with the carnival, but he reassures her it’s a good networking opportunity.

He surprises her with an invite to the golfing trip, but she’s furious when he hands her a list of chores.

Elsewhere, Goldie confides in Yazz and Jack about her fears of Silas returning.

Also, Shaq is full steam ahead with his mission to win Verity back, but Misbah advises him to give her space.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm