A poll of 2,000 adults revealed the top 20 types of vegetation for the nation includes broccoli, spinach – and Brussels sprouts. As well as sweet potato, cabbage, peppers, peas and even tomatoes – the fruit that often masquerades as a vegetable.

Catrina Fenton, Head of Garden Organic’s Heritage Seed Library, which saves and re-introduces rare seeds:

“Plants have a simple way of adapting to different challenges: genetic diversity. The more diversity we can find and reintroduce into our food systems, including what we grow at home, the greater our resilience to future pressures in a changing environment.”

In fact, adults love their greens so much that four in 10 couldn’t imagine not being able to buy staple fruits and veggies in their local store.

However, 32 per cent have no idea plant diversity is in danger and that this might impact the future of their dinner plate. The study, commissioned by Kimchi brand Jongga, also found 96 per cent are worried about the effects climate change will have on plant diversity.

Experts at UK organic growing charity, Garden Organic, estimate many hundreds of varieties of vegetables, once widely available as seed and produce, have disappeared.

And if this pattern continues, consumers could face a future lacking in plant biodiversity, putting some of the vegetables eaten today at risk of dying out. Jongga has worked with the green-fingered charity to create a video highlighting the importance of preserving endangered plants people rely on every day to make meals.

“Loss of diversity in our plant food systems decreases the choices available to develop better adapted plant populations. Lack of biodiversity can leave food production much more vulnerable to stress events, such as outbreaks of disease, pests and climate change, which ultimately could impact the fruits and vegetables available to future generations.”

