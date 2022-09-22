Fight Sports launches in Japan

U-Next have signed an exclusive distribution agreement with CSI Sports to launch the FIGHT SPORTS® in Japan.

All FIGHT SPORTS live and past world boxing events will be available on FIGHT SPORTS® SVOD streaming on the U Next platform this deal stars with the live boxing match of the “Wilder vs Helenius” to be held on October 15th in the U.S. local time.

Co CEOs Richard Miele and Craig Miele:

“It is a pleasure to be launching in Japan with the digital leader U-Next with a plan to build the FIGHT SPORTS® together as the home of the most high profile LIVE events in the sport on the U-Next platform. In a short period of time U-Next has expanded exponentially and with the significant investment that FIGHT SPORTS® will make in Japan we plan to grow both of our business together into a leader in the market.”

FIGHT SPORTS® 24/7 service and/or branded content reach is now to over 190 countries. For 20 years, FIGHT SPORTS has also managed the rights to fights such as Mayweather/Pacquiao, Mayweather/De La Hoya, and Tyson/Lewis, and has led the way to highly successful pay-per-view programming.

FIGHT SPORTS content distribution will also include premium library programming on the U-Next platform featuring some of the biggest names in the sport with Floyd Mayweather Jr., Manny Pacquiao, and Mike Tyson. Subscribers are able to access the legendary fights of the past at any time.

The service is now live having started streaming on the U-next sevice from September 21st.

Tenshin Tsutsumi, President and Representative Director, U-Next: