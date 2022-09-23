Bier launch ‘Craft Beer World Cup Box’

Football fans can kick-off the 2022 FIFA World Cup in style with Bier Company’s spectacular Craft Beer World Cup Box.

The box is jam-packed with 32 thirst-quenching beers from award-winning craft breweries across the world. Available to purchase online from today (Friday 23rd September), Bier Company has designed every last detail of the pitch-shaped box to delight beer and footie fans, making sure 2022’s World Cup will be one to remember.

The beer and snack experts have once again hit the ball in the back of the net with their latest box set, packed with everything footie-lovers need, whether they are cheering on Gareth Southgate’s England squad or backing teams from across the world in the Qatar competition. Bier Company is even offering an early bird £50 off deal the first 3,000 boxes sold at just £99.95 (RRP £149.95).

A refreshing team of the finest craft beers, the box set includes mixed beer styles for authentic flavour including IPAs, Pale ales, and lagers. Each beer has been specially designed and themed based on the flag colours and culture of the corresponding nation, giving beer-lovers a real treat as they open each nation’s door and get to experience flavours from around the world.

The box comes complete with a knockout elimination beer World Cup game. When a country is eliminated, drink the beer of that nation and on the back of its door is an ‘eliminated’ sign. Experience the variety of beers on offer as more teams are knocked out, saving the champion until last. Plus test your football trivia knowledge with a 22-question quiz.

Bier Company has even devised an EPP (Emergency P*ss Up Policy) for customers who get carried away with the return of the most prestigious football tournament and ‘accidently’ guzzle their beers early – reorder all the beers included for a huge discount.

Bier Company Co-Founder Stefan White:

“At Bier Company we are HUGE football fans, and we are beyond excited to see the World Cup return.

“We have spent months designing the ultimate World Cup beer box with everything you need to enjoy the World Cup in style. We carefully selected 32 fantastic beers from our favourite award-winning craft breweries to represent each nation competing to give you the very best beers to watch the match with.”

Bier Company is an online shop stocking the finest independent craft beers from breweries worldwide including new and exclusive brews, paired with its signature own-brand Bier Nuts and Bier Crisps.

The Craft Beer World Cup Box is available to purchase from today, Friday 23rd September, from Bier Company’s website. https://biercompany.co.uk/