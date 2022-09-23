Ross Kemp to go in search of more deep sea treasures

A+E Networks® UK has commissioned a second series of marine exploration with Ross Kemp, this time titled Ross Kemp: Deep Sea Treasure Hunter.

The four-part factual entertainment series for Sky HISTORY will see Ross Kemp dive deeper and travel further than before to uncover shipwrecks of major historical significance. The series is planned to broadcast on Sky HISTORY in Spring 2023.

Ross Kemp:

“I am delighted that Treasure Hunter has been recommissioned by Sky HISTORY. This series will see the team and myself travelling beyond the UK to dive deeper into our maritime past. It’s going to be tough, interesting and a lot of fun.”

Ross is joined in the series by legendary dive master Neil Brock, tank expert and safety diver Mark Culwick, marine archaeologist Mallory Haas and a host of new historians and maritime experts.

The series will see Ross explore the remnants of some of the most important moments in British history, from the wreckage of D-Day abandoned in the English Channel, to the site of one of the most famous shipwrecks ever discovered, the Mary Rose. Along the way, he will dive on new wrecks off the Cornish coast, and travel as far afield as the Red Sea in the Middle East in search of the changing face of Britain’s Imperial past.

Ross Kemp: Shipwreck Treasure Hunter was the most viewed UK commission for Sky HISTORY in 2022 and the second highest rated new series for the year, behind only the US series The Curse of Oak Island.

Dan Korn, VP of Programming at A+E Networks UK: